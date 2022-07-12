Baxter International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

Baxter International has increased its dividend by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Baxter International has a payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Baxter International to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.69. The stock had a trading volume of 185,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,760. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.77. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Baxter International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.31.

Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

