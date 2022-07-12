BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BCE by 720.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 915,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,644,000 after purchasing an additional 803,883 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 44,345 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 11.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 50,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.94. 44,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,476. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.65%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

