BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,479,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,444 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BCE were worth $135,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $236,372,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in BCE by 316.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949,450 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in BCE by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,455,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,760 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in BCE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,714,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in BCE by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,284,000 after acquiring an additional 918,122 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

NYSE BCE traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.94. 44,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,476. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.08.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 109.65%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

