Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

