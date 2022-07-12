Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $862,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.28.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.