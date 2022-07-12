Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,354,000 after buying an additional 757,966 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,938,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,226,000 after buying an additional 319,268 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,380,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 868.9% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,776,000 after purchasing an additional 232,455 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $117.74 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

