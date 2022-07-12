Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.72. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

