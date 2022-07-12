Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 2,169 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hernani LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $229,742,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $191.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

