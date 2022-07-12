Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

