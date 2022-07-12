Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 278 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $144.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.71.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.