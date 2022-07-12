Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BBGI opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.23. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beasley Broadcast Group (Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.