BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,058 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 148.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($26.76) to GBX 2,200 ($26.17) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($30.80) to GBX 2,510 ($29.85) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,706.42.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average is $66.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.