Bill Few Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 3,180 Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,523,000 after purchasing an additional 540,182 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Baxter International by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 895,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,899,000 after buying an additional 421,405 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $21,482,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Baxter International by 429.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 239,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after buying an additional 194,205 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,926,000 after buying an additional 97,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.31.

NYSE:BAX opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.77. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

