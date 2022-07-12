Bill Few Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 5,528 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

