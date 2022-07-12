Bill Few Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bill Few Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.91.

PPG opened at $114.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.61. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.