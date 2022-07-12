Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.7% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.92.

Honeywell International stock opened at $172.84 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.96 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $117.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

