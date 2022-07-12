Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $458,000 Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bill Few Associates Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after purchasing an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,140,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,272,000 after acquiring an additional 158,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 504,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,771,000 after acquiring an additional 153,070 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $228.84 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.29 and a 200-day moving average of $256.16.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

