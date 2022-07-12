Bill Few Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX opened at $77.95 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.31.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.