Bill Few Associates Inc. Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,672 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 2.1% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last quarter. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.22. The stock has a market cap of $189.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.