Bill Few Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Caterpillar by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,786,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $62,022,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.53.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $172.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.29 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.11 and a 200-day moving average of $208.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.