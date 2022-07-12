bitCNY (BITCNY) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.37 Million

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC on popular exchanges. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00107554 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017787 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000332 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

