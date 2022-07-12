BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of BGR opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $13.72.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
