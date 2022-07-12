BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BGR opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $13.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 55.8% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

