BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (EGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 29th

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
NYSE EGF opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15.
About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (Get Rating)
