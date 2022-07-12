BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 1st

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BKN opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 23,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

