Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 69,270 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

