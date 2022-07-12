BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 1st

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter worth $4,295,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth $1,037,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $725,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 44.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.