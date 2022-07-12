BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 350.1% per year over the last three years.

MHD stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

