BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 350.1% per year over the last three years.
MHD stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
