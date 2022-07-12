BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of MPA opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,656 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

