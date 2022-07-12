BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 191.5% per year over the last three years.
MQY opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
