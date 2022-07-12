BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 191.5% per year over the last three years.

MQY opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQY. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

