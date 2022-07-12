Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 275 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,783,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,861,282,000 after buying an additional 2,487,113 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after buying an additional 4,177,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,853,395,000 after buying an additional 593,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,423,132,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $76.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.25.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.