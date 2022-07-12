Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.57.

FDX stock opened at $224.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $302.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

