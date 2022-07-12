Bluzelle Market Cap Hits $28.47 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $28.47 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for $0.0862 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 330,168,883 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

