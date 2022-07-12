BMO Capital Markets Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $650.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $615.00 to $650.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $629.66.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $515.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $497.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.32. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $640.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total value of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,245,022.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,008 shares of company stock valued at $417,216,091 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $697,942,000 after buying an additional 137,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,034,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $578,094,000 after buying an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $522,352,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

