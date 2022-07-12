Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $220.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been assigned a $220.00 price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

BA stock traded up $10.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.38. The company had a trading volume of 513,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,635,304. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.36. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

