Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95. 235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 77,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $673.00 million, a PE ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 25.62%.

About Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.