BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Trading Down 5.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $10.00. The company traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.69. 3,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,016,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

BRCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial started coverage on BRC in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Get BRC alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $4.11. The company had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRC Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRC Company Profile (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.