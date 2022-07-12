Brokerages Set Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target at $118.33

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.33.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.66. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.93. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.69 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $358,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 27,974 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 397,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,659,000 after buying an additional 15,793 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.