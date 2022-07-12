Bunge (NYSE:BG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.44.

Shares of BG stock opened at $87.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $128.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.60%.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Bunge by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

