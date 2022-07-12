Burger Swap (BURGER) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15.14 Million

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $15.16 million and approximately $15.14 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Burger Swap Coin Profile

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,801 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

