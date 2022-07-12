Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.59 and last traded at $36.62. 14,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 698,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WHD shares. Morgan Stanley cut Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Cactus alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.08.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.84 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,599,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Bender sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 107,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,389,748 shares of company stock valued at $73,478,068. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 28.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Cactus Company Profile (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.