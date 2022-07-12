CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Price Target Lowered to €4.00 at UBS Group

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from €4.35 ($4.35) to €4.00 ($4.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CaixaBank from €2.90 ($2.90) to €3.30 ($3.30) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CaixaBank from €2.95 ($2.95) to €3.75 ($3.75) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CaixaBank from €4.20 ($4.20) to €4.50 ($4.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CaixaBank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.79.

CaixaBank stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. 660,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,876. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

