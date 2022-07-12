Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON CMCL opened at GBX 920 ($10.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £118.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Caledonia Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 850 ($10.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,290 ($15.34). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,021.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,009.28.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

