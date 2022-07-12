Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,349 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Settian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cameco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Shares of CCJ opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -197.89 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

