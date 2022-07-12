Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$154.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley to C$154.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a C$167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$175.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$154.00.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$145.21 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$128.50 and a 12 month high of C$171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$144.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$153.46. The company has a market cap of C$100.37 billion and a PE ratio of 21.26.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 12,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.58, for a total transaction of C$1,904,487.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,811,057 shares in the company, valued at C$1,993,178,107.68. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.41, for a total transaction of C$2,382,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,198,326.24. Insiders sold a total of 1,051,900 shares of company stock worth $156,357,001 in the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

