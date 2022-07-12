Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Trading 5.4% Higher

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.04. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 1,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

