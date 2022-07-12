Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,908,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 4,169,705 shares.The stock last traded at $4.09 and had previously closed at $2.37.

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canoo in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Canoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Canoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

