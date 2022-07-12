Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.26

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 56972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

CGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.98.

The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 33,370 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 853,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 27,680 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,876 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

