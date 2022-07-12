Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSWC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $464.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.08% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 56.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 213,942 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 98,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

