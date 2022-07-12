Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,190.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 9,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $320,421.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,513 shares in the company, valued at $670,856.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,550 shares of company stock worth $1,401,860 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 11.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

CDLX traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $15.63. 2,005,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,144. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $134.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $533.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.45.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

