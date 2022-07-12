Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Down to $16.55

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.55, but opened at $15.69. Cardlytics shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 25,908 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on CDLX. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $539.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 17,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $603,892.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,190.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,550 shares of company stock worth $1,401,860 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

